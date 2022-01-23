19,872 Shares in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Curis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRIS. Raymond James started coverage on Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

CRIS stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $281.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.78. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

