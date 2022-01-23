CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $425,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RGEN opened at $183.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.53. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78.
In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
