CastleArk Alternatives LLC Invests $425,000 in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Repligen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $183.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.53. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.88.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.