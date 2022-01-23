New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,929 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of New Relic worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 36.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.10.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

