The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32,711.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 278,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $109.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

