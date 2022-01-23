Keystone Financial Group Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keystone Financial Group grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

