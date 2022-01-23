Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 869 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.40.

NYSE:TRV opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.37. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $169.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

