Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Position Increased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of AA stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

