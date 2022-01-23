Keystone Financial Group Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in PPL were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 216.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.