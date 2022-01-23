Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Laredo Petroleum worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 41.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1,776.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after buying an additional 161,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 30.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

