Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.54% of CURO Group worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,313,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CURO Group by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,707 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $43,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock worth $19,728,035. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $554.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

CURO Group Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

