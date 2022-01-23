Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 193.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Gates Industrial worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Gates Industrial by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

GTES opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

