CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.18.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $164.73 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average of $243.31. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.