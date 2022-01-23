Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,064,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

