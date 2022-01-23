Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,436 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 51,412 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

