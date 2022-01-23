Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $175.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

