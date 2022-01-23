Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,987,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,245,000 after buying an additional 4,091,519 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,749,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $64.78 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

