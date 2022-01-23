CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 1,181 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after acquiring an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $462.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.32 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

