CI Investments Inc. Makes New $965,000 Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $54.79.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.