Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $163.18 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $163,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,412.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,841.41 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

