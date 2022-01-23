CI Investments Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

CNS stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

