Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

