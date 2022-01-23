eCash Trading Down 27.9% This Week (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, eCash has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $31.33 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,491.97 or 0.06963783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00059478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,794.63 or 1.00027893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003441 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 18,959,129,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

