Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) 1-Day Volume Hits $29,042.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $147,184.62 and approximately $29,042.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002464 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

