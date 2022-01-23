-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.05). Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.07.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock worth $403,645 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the software company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 378,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

