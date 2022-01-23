9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

