9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NMTR opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $2.26.
9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
