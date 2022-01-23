Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQGPF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Equitable Group stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.51.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.