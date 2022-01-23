BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.13 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.