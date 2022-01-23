Driver Group (LON:DRV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.24

Shares of Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 54.24 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 48.80 ($0.67). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 50.25 ($0.69), with a volume of 160,126 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.13. The company has a market cap of £26.22 million and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

