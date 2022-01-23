iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IJK opened at $74.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.59 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

