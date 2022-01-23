BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $170,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Accenture by 102.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $335.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

