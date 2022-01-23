GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in GDS were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of GDS by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after purchasing an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,980,000 after purchasing an additional 345,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,518,000 after purchasing an additional 379,163 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. Raymond James decreased their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.