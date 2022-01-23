Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 275 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.