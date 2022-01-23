1,863 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

