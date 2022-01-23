Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $124,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 755.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $195.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average of $240.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -108.63 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $194.72 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

