Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 2,070 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 251,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after acquiring an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.