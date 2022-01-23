Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $145,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after buying an additional 800,428 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

