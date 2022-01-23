Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $245.23

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 245.23 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 242.50 ($3.31). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.34), with a volume of 560,438 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on SPI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221 ($3.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 235.87. The company has a market capitalization of £982.70 million and a PE ratio of -55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

