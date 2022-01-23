Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $822.79

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822.79 ($11.23) and traded as high as GBX 888 ($12.12). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.73), with a volume of 2,920 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 822.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 873.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £502.90 million and a P/E ratio of 573.33.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

