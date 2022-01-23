ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.47

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.81. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 53,733 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 112.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALJ Regional in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the second quarter worth $71,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 58,806 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in ALJ Regional in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

