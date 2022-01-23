$1.16 EPS Expected for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,420%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $51.24 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 27.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 39.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $504.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 2.24. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $52.91.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

