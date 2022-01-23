Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RF opened at $22.10 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.66.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

