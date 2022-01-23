Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.17% of EVERTEC worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.92.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

