Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $19,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 61.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

