Aviva PLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,271,352,000 after buying an additional 187,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,360,245,000 after buying an additional 530,785 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $228.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.95 and a 200-day moving average of $198.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

