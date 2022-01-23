Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,334 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,355 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA opened at $139.01 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.