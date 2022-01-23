Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,261 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $635.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $669.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $631.49.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

