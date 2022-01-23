4,967 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,540,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.77.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

