Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.71 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.56.

MNST opened at $85.62 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $80.92 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.