SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,475,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total value of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,746,719. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $581.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $435.77 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $698.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.29.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.