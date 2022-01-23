AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 231.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,323,000 after buying an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,108,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,640,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,400,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Shake Shack stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.98. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

